Nigeria's Vice President Shettima trended online over a video that captured him expressing his belief that Kizz Daniel's Buga would soon be nationally recognised as the country's team

The politician who participated in the Buga dance challenge revealed that he did so to export the country's rich culture

He went on to note that the government is committed to fostering the arts and culture sector globally

The Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima attested that Kizz Daniel's 2023 hit track Buga has become so popular that it is almost considered the country's second national anthem.

In an interview with Arise TV, Vice Shettima explained that he took part in the dance challenge to highlight the significance of presenting Nigerian arts and culture to world audiences.

Shettima praises Kizz Daniels's Buga. Credit: @officialksm, @kizzdaniels

Source: Instagram

The vice president brought up the government's "Nigeria Destination 2030" vision and its determination to promote arts and culture to achieve this larger goal.

He said:

"We have a grand vision called 'Nigeria Destination 2030.' We cannot run away from the fact that Nigerian arts and culture are creating waves on the global scene. And Nigeria has been out of the global scene for quite some time."

See the video below

Kizz Daniel celebrates 10 years on stage with a new whip

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel when he announced he was celebrating 10 years on stage.

The "My G" hitmaker stunned many on social media after splurging millions of naira to acquire Rolls Royce Cullinan to mark his 10-year on-stage anniversary.

In honour of this milestone, Kizz also took to social media to share a snapshot of himself dressed in a stylish black ensemble, representing his illustrious musical journey spanning a decade.

Little girl jumps on My G challenge, shows off gold

Legit.ng had reported that a little girl had joined Kizz Daniel's My G challenge and displayed her jewelry.

In the video, she showed off 22-carat gold earrings and a foreign-breed dog worth N150k.

Fans gushed over the little girl and the way she showed off.

Source: Legit.ng