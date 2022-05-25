Popular Nollywood actor, Sam Ajibola, got social media buzzing when he shared photos of his family's visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo

The actor took his little baby and wife to the former president and update d his fans with the images from the interesting visit

d The photos have sparked hilarious reactions online with many asking whether the actor is related to the elder statesman

Nigerian actor, Sam Ajibola who is known as Spiff in The Johnsons television series has got his followers talking on Instagram.

The actor took his young family on to see elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and he shared lovely photos from the iconic visit online.

Sam Ajibola visits Obasanjo with his family. Credit: @samajibola

Source: Instagram

Sam did not give the post any caption but his followers were guessing whether he is related to the veteran politician.

Most of the fans also spotted the striking resemblance between Sam's baby and the former president.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to photos of Sam Ajibola's visit to Obasanjo

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the photos Ajibola shared during his family's visit to the former president. Most of them asked whether they are related.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Adaameh:

"My baby has gone to see baba ooo."

San__glam:

"Awwww❤️baba has many grandchildren."

Odetundegbemisola:

"Too much resemblance."

Sir_simeon_lvh:

"Why does he actually look like the man?."

Hairbyfirstlady:

"Looks so much like baba blood is thicker than water ❤️."

Gbadegesinbusola:

"Is the baby his grandchild? So much resemblance❤️❤️❤️."

Asiel_healthyliving:

"Nice one. Adopted grandpa, I no go talk pass that one."

