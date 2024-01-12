Videos of Sadio Mane's 18-year-old new wife, Aisha Tamba, returning to school days after her wedding go viral online

In the trending clips making the rounds, Sadio's new wife was given a hero's welcome by her schoolmates and hundreds of others

The marriage, which was allegedly consummated two years after Sadio Mane had first proposed his intentions to make Aisha his wife

Former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has recently been in the news as reports about his wedding to an 18-year-old girl, Aisha Tamba, stirred mixed reactions on social media.

The Senegalese footballer is currently in Cote D'Ivoire for the African Nations Cup but continues to trend on social media days after his wedding.

A clip of his young wife being received by hundreds of her schoolmates and many other people as she returns to school days after her high-profile wedding goes viral.

The young woman, identified as Aisha Tamba, was sighted in the viral clip gushing massively as hundreds of her school colleagues could see and heard chanting to .

How Sadio Mane met his teenager wife

According to Amadou Tamba, father of Sadio Mane's new wife, the footballer first expressed his interest in Aisha two years ago.

He noted this happened after Aisha visited Mane's family home with her mother and had been courting his teenage lover since then.

However, Sadio Mane had to wait until she turned 18 before he could officially consummate Aisha as his wife and their marriage.

Tamba is reportedly studying for her baccalaureate at a school in Mbao, a town in Dakar.

A baccalaureate is an academic qualification students obtain at the end of their secondary education.

See the trending video of Aisha being given a hero's welcome:

Reactions trail the video of Aisha Tamba getting a hero's welcome

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@code_hulk:

"What was he doing with her at 17."

@akin.jamez:

"18 years and I am sure she still fit be virgin nawa o when some overpriced olosho here will be forming what is not."

@jaymjay19:

"Wetin dem take wash teeth everything sparkling."

@clizzbella_:

"Wait!! That guy married a secondary school student?"

@king_lanrey:

"He’s definitely getting 3 more from there."

@oakis2000:

"Well she's of legal age, to each their own."

@chris_.oje:

"This lady is not 18, na una know where una dey see yeye news carry."

@blake411_:

"So mane was building schools in his hometown just to look for a wife what a Legend!"

@therealmrwalter:

"He waited till she was 18... Nigeria Aboki Senators left the chat..."

@tobi_crusher_fumigation:

"Congratulations but then again, 18 years old."

@p.r.o.m.z.y:

"What will happen to that guy in her class she has been dating for long?"

@coal_city:

"On how they emphasized on the 18 Years old."

@thechummay:

"Set eyes on eachother when she was a minor. I refuse to comment daddy wa. I no kuku get him money for my family."

@wealthyprince__:

"She file for divorce tomorrow then demand 50% of Mane’s wealth. That’s no point in getting marry just find a girl yo pregnant and sort out for the baby."

Sadio Mane named best African player in 2019

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Sadio Mane was named the best footballer in Africa ahead of Mohammed Salah and Riyad Mahrez.

Before clinching the gong in 2019, Sadio had emerged as runner-up twice consecutively to former club teammate Mo Salah in 2017 and 2018.

However, in the 2018/2019 season, Sadio finished as one of the highest goalscorers in the EPL while helping Liverpool clinch the Champions League title.

