Videos from Nasboi's Umbrella cocktail party, which was star-studded, have emerged on social media

The likes of Skales, Falz, Bovi, Paul Okoye of Psquare and his bae Ivy Ifeoma, among others, were among the popular faces that stormed the event

A series of videos showed the moment some celebrities arrived at the event in all-white outfits with umbrellas in their hands

Popular Nigerian skit maker and singer Micheal Nasiru Lawal, aka Nasboi, organised a massive cocktail party in recognition of his hit song Umbrella featuring Wande Coal.

Videos from the party, which took place on Sunday, January 7, in Lagos, have since emerged online.

Nasboi shares pictures from his al-white party. Credit: @nasboi

Source: Instagram

The star-studded event was graced by the likes of rappers Falz and Skales, comedian Bovi, singer Paul Okoye and his lover Ivy Ifeoma, skit maker Lasisi Elenu and his wife, Broda Shaggy, among others.

Sharing a video of him on the red carpet, Lasisi wrote in a caption:

"Pulled Up at the Biggest Umbrella Cocktail Party for none other than @iamnasboi Baba no loud am."

Watch the video Lasisi shared below:

Check out the pictures Nasboi shared from the event below:

Check out the moment Paul Okoye of Psquare and his lover arrived at the party below:

Check out other clips of fun seekers arriving at the party with their umbrellas below:

Legit.ng recalls that Nasboi made headlines with his new songs after several A-list celebrities vibed to his song in different videos.

People react to video of Paul Okoye and lover at Nasboi's party

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

g.r.i.t.t.y.l.o.r.d.e.s.s:

"Nigerian will appreciate this two and heap cursez on Yule and his second wife."

g.r.i.t.t.y.l.o.r.d.e.s.s:

"But if it's Yul now,. I'm not supporting anyone o."

_levhigh:

"So funny how all they said about Mr. P’s family happened to them but not him."

Yoruba actresses attend KWAM 1's all-white party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kwam 1 organised an all-white party tagged ‘New Year Fest’ at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos.

The event was attended by popular Yoruba actresses like Foluke Daramola, Laide Bakare, and many more.

In another entertainment news, Legit.ng reported videos from billionaire Tony Elumelu's all-white party.

