Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s wife, Nana Otedola, has caught the attention of netizens, especially BBNaija fans

Just recently, her daughter Temi shared a video of them together, and netizens noted that she looked like BBNaija star, Venita

Many fans who reacted to the video stated that Nana could pass off as Venita’s mother in a movie

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi, recently had netizens talking about her mother, Nana’s appearance.

It all started when Temi took to her TikTok page to share a video of herself bonding with her beautiful mother.

Fans gush over the resemblance between Temi Otedola's mother and BBNaija's Venita.

Shortly after the video was posted, many netizens reacted to it by likening Nana Otedola’s appearance to that of BBNaija star Venita. According to them, they both look alike.

See the video below:

Nana Otedola looks like Venita - Nigerians react

Shortly after Temi Otedola’s video with her mother was posted on TikTok, it spread on other social media platforms, and it raised reactions from netizens who commented on Nana and Venita’s looks.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

STARILEX:

“She’s Giving older VENITA Your mom is fine!”

Thesesleepingdogswon:

“Your mum looks like Venita and her kid also looks like your mum.”

ThelmaGodson:

“She could pass for Venita's mum. Wow.”

hightealawv:

“Your mum looks like the older version of Venita.”

__helen___0:

“Venita looks much more like her than her actual daughters she’s so pretty my God!God Dey create abeg, just when you think you’re fine person when fine pass you x2 go just show!”

_theloveth:

“I actually thought this was a movie set and Venita is acting as Temi’s mum the resemblance is quite striking.”

viatoremm:

“The resemblance is uncanny. I always knew Venita had rich woman vibes.”

Callmeiruka_:

“Venita fit be her long lost daughter.”

e4emmanuel:

“Such a striking resemblance.”

Temi Otedola calls Mr Eazi her husband

Legit.ng previously reported that Temi Otedola hinted she and Mr Eazi married in a secret wedding away from the public.

The fashionista and her man, who revealed they wanted a wedding with just their loved ones, got engaged over a year ago.

In a post on X, Temi called fans' attention to her husband's new album.

