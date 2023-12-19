Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has celebrated a big win for her family on social media

The socialite jubilated online after President Tinubu appointed her father, Pius Akinyelure, as NNPC chairman

The news was met with mixed feelings on social media with some netizens questioning the appointment

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa’s father, Pius Akinyelure, is now the chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Akinyelure, who used to be an Executive Director at Mobil Oil Nigeria, was celebrated by his foster daughter, Toke Makinwa.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the socialite jubilated over her father’s appointment and noted that it was well deserved.

According to Toke, all of his years of service in the oil sector right from Mobil got him to this point. She wrote:

“Congratulations Daddy, I am so proud of you Papa. Chairman NNPC. All your years of service to the oil industry, from Mobil to this. The man for the Job Very well deserved.”

Recall that Toke Makinwa lost both of her parents when she was just eight years old and she was raised by her aunty’s family.

Reactions as Toke Makinwa celebrates father’s NNPC appointment

The great news of Toke’s father becoming the NNPC chairman was met with mixed reactions from netizens. While some of them celebrated, others felt it wasn’t based on merit.

Read some of their comments below:

damouche01:

“The man is a major player in the oil and gas sector and I right fit for the appointment. The consideration has absolutely nothing to do with Toke but apparently Toke also happens to be the the man's adopted daughter.”

wig.palette:

“Nothing is fishy dears, work on ur insecurities. Toke is influential. Take it or u leaVe it. She’s a big name!!”

Thestudentconnectv:

“Something fishy going down. Abi Toke na Tinubu side chick?”

D_realsolz:

“Tinubu don turn Nigerian Government to family and friends affairs. Well done sir. .”

samueliseguan:

“Not biological father I guess because she once said her parents are late.”

busolaolufunto:

“This man here raised Aunty Toke, and that is her father after she lost her biological parent, forget social media, Toke is from a good home and good family, pius Akinyelure is a good man, everyone in our community knows. Come to Idanre and know we are good people and very hardworking.”

queen_veekay:

“At this rate of public unnecessary condemnation, I wish Toke secures a public office in this country. So all the haters of this hardworking girl will finally have a heart attack. Nigerians need to get healed. You all mindset is wack.”

