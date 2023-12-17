After clips of Portable and veteran Fuji musician Alabi Pasuma's performance at the Celestial Church went viral, other members of the mission finally reacted

An unidentified elder of the Celestial Christian Church of God has sparked reactions online as he goes online to call out the Sheperd of Goshen Land Cathedral

In the clip, the Celestial man was heard laying heavy curses on the shepherd who invited Portable and Pasuma to perform in the church

The controversies surrounding the recent invite of controversial Street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, and veteran Fuji artist Alabi Pasuma's performance at a Celestial Church in Lagos is not dying down anytime soon.

In a viral clip, an unidentified member of the Celestial Christian Church of God was seen lambasting the shepherd of the Goshen Land Cathedral for inviting Portable and Pasuma to perform inside the church of God.

Video of Celestial Pastor slamming the Shepherd of Goshen Cathedral for inviting Portable to perform in their church goes viral: Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@instablog9ja

In his statement, the church elder called out other leaders of the Celestial movement, noting that this was a slap on their face if they didn't take drastic steps.

Inviting Portable as a church guest is enough

The clergyman further noted in the video the best way for the Goshen Shepherd to have gone about this public stunt.

He noted that even if the church was making so much money and didn't know what to do with it, he should use it to help the needy or set up youth centres, not waste it on secular musicians like Portable.

Watch the clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the clergyman's video

Here are some of the trending reactions that the elder's video stirred:

@ayinde_ade_babs:

"If we investigate what you are doing in the corner is worst, it is jealousy..."

@wisdombusybrain:

"I sha know that the man is saying the truth, if you come under my comment to say weyrey, epe wa nle oh…"

@okoyomonero:

"I really like this Olusho, he stands for the truth."

@ceo_desray:

"What my business with celestial church. If you invite me there no say I have mission.Am my mission is mofelodobo ni."

@lady_temiitope:

"We totally frown at this parish & the shepherd in charge, it’s obscene."

@motilola:

"Can't fight for God bruv."

@ikukunkemakonam:

"Mumu man.. Portable alone is holier than all the men of God in Nigeria."

@_deagram:

"Sometimes what Celestial churches project outside make people think they’re not serious."

Portable insists on performing at Celestial Church

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable went online to insist he would be performing at the Celestial Chuch that invited him for their praise night.

He released an online clip noting that nothing will stop him from performing at the church's praise night because he doesn't like disappointing people after getting paid.

According to Portable, he was paid N5 million to deliver a performance like never before, which is what he would do.

