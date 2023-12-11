Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, left his fans amazed with his carefree personality

A sweet video captured the moment the Afroebatts icon denied knowledge of his breakout song, Holla at Your Boy

Holla at Your Boy was the lead single from Wizkid’s debut studio album, Superstar, released in 2011

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, pleasantly surprised his fans with his easy-going demeanour.

Recently seen enjoying a night out with friends at a top Lagos nightclub, the atmosphere suddenly became lively when his 2010 hit single Holla at Your Boy filled the stiff air.

Wizkid denies his old hit Holla at Your Boy Credit: @wizkid

A lady in his group jokingly asked if he knew who sang the song that was playing, to which playfully denied knowing his own breakout song.

Holla at Your Boy was the lead single from Wizkid’s debut studio album Superstar, released in 2011. The song was produced by DJ Klem (Knighthouse) and Vebee. The song earned him the Next Rated award at The Headies 2011.

See the video below

Nigerians react to Wikzid’s video

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

iam_plus_one:

"If you ask me this after my song don blow worldwide, I'll give the same reply cos abeg I no dey do PR for my past abeg."

notfake.xxo:

"When u dey ask mumu question. Himself give you mumu reply."

festus_72:

"Davido go don shout nah my first hit be that."

sabitalk1:

"When some mumu babes knack strong Igbo finish the next thing na to ask mumu questions."

iam_lordwinny:

"Person wey he carrier don die how he won take remember him old song if not for all these blogs wey Dey post am we for don forget wizkid since nah."

rej_baby:

"Is he joking, he doesn’t know his old songs are better than the ones his singing….chaiiii Nigerian celebrity eh."

itz_yunouserh:

"Na that time him sabi songs small but now he dey sing rubb!sh."

iam_ennypara:

"You see reason why you cannot hate this man ? He said he doesn’t know d song wey be say na him sing am. So how he wan take know your papa ! Big Wiz For A Reason."

