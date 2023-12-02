Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has proudly introduced her adorable male cuteness to the world.

Throughout her pregnancy journey, Legit.ng reported that she captivated attention with her stylish baby bump fashion and radiant skin.

Uche Ogbodo unveils newborn Credit: @ucheogodo

Source: Instagram

The mother of three recently delighted her fans by sharing enchanting pictures of her newborn on her timeline.

In addition to unveiling her sweet bundle of joy, Uche shared the endearing names she bestowed upon her precious baby.

Overflowing with joy, she couldn't help but express her deep affection for the newest addition to her life.

"Ya'all Meet Our Precious Son XAVAIR IFEANYICHUKWU UGWOEGBU." she said.

"You can call him XAVAIR MARIS, he is so Chubby & Adorable. Bunny can't stop kissing him."

See her post below

Netizens react to pictures of Uche Ogbodo's newborn

Legit.ng captured the admiration that saturated the comment sections.

See reactions below:

k8henshaw:

"Awwww a Prince indeed. May he be such a blessing in your family. God bless you Uche."

alexdiva1:

"So so cute I think he looks like the papa, my orlu brother is winning you ooo momma."

bobbymaris:

"Welcome my son , May you be a blessing to us all. !! Amen ! Ase , Isee!"

joy_onoh:

"Chai! Negodu diokpara Uche.. Nwoke bugodu peppermint umu Asa."

oluwakemibabagbemi:

"Can a boy be pwetty….. see Bobo tummy It shows he’s well fed."

chinyere.tina75:

"Congratulations sis. But it seems that cloth on 2nf slide is not Ify's size ooo. Obi is becoming a man."

giftumoren03:

"My beautiful hottest mama your Womb is really Blessed with Most Adorable Babies.I Tab o I Must Born Adorable Babies oO. Love you always super mama."

maryann_apollo:

"Just look at that a king, and more abeg I cone you with the blood of JESUS! Because of you nations will call your mummy and daddy blessed! I love you super."

spiceberry_healthytreat:

"So adorable,May he bring nothing but blessings to you."

