Rihanna shares stunning baby bump photos on Instagram, wearing a white fur dress and black fur bolero jacket

Rihanna pays tribute to late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in her outfit, at this year's Met Gala

Fans and celebrities admire Rihanna's fashion sense and beauty, with some suggesting she "owns the name fashion" and has a visible "glow of love"

Rihanna flaunts her baby bump as se pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld. Images: @badgalriri

Source: UGC

Barbadian singer Rihanna has delighted fans by sharing stunning photos of herself flaunting her baby bump on Instagram.

Rihanna's stunning baby bump photos on Instagram

The Umbrella hitmaker, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, wore a white fur dress and black fur bolero jacket with an accompanying hat, showing off her pregnancy glow.

Rihanna said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Not even Monday."

Rihanna's outfit tribute to late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala

People reported that the singer's outfit paid tribute to late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was known for his signature white hair, black sunglasses, and fingerless gloves. This year's Met Gala event honoured Lagerfeld, who passed away in February 2023 at the age of 85.

Celebrities and fans lauded Riri for her stylish look and baby bump.

@syddinthecityy said:

“And it’s not even my birthday”

@boity said:

"Yoooooooh!!!! "

@vanessahudgens said:

"Oh. My. God."

@skoop_007 said:

"Hml after you finish being pregnant"

@ilana said:

"We are not worthy "

@absolutelyquad said:

"Always @badgalriri"

@jtrjayla_ said:

"At this point, she owns the name fashion."

@brianbabu said:

"Pressure loading in T- minus…"

@sevyn said:

"Yes ma’am"

@sheisdash said:

"The glow of love."

Rihanna confirms she will join The Smurfs movie as Smurfette, but fans have mixed Feelings: “We want an album”

In a previous article, Legit.ng reported on Rihanna confirming she will be joining the 'The Smurfs' movie.

Rihanna is slowly coming back to the showbiz industry after a long hiatus to focus on her business empire and family.

The singer had her fans jumping with joy when she revealed that she will feature in The Smurfs movie as Smurfette.

The business mogul, who looked chic in a denim outfit, took to the stage and shared the news. She joked about how she wanted to get the Papa Smurfy role but failed.

Source: Briefly.co.za