DJ Chicken has made a video to inform his fans that he is expecting another baby after welcoming a set of twins

In the clip, he rolled on the floor and held his head while thanking God for his blessing over his life

He joyfully celebrated his feat baby while adding in pidgin that he impregnated two ladies at the same time

Controversial Tiktoker Ademola Abiodun better known as DJ Chicken has expressed joy over how God is blessing him.

Legit.ng had reported that the DJ had welcomed a set of twins in the UK and shared the good news on social media.

He made another video where he said that he was expecting his third baby next week. He was excited as he thanked God for being fruitful.

DJ Chicken expecting another baby after welcoming twins. Photo credit @dj_chicken_kukurunku

Source: Instagram

DJ Chicken rolls on the floor

In the clip, the DJ whose TikTok account was taken down rolled on the floor first before sharing the good news with his lovers.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He stated in pidgin that he impregnated two ladies at the same time and the next one will give birth next week.

Ademola Abidoun says he has sense

Praising himself, the disc jockey celebrated himself by saying that he has sense.

He wanted to spill more beans about the next lady who is expecting his child but he later reframed himself from saying it all.

See the clip here:

See how fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by DJ Chicken as he is expecting his third child. Here are some of the comments below:

@jully__mk:

"My gender can open legs for anything tueh."

@donaldmgb6:

"Even if this guy came into the world as a chicken , anyone that eats him will surely have a sore throat."

@rosythrone:

"Who’s getting pregnant for this guy?? Normally there are tinz even with money u shouldn’t do for ur mental health."

@just.ayonitemi:

"Congratulations Papa ejima."

@heiselias__:

"My source of happiness congratulations."

@mz_themmzy:

"Girls are getting pregnant for this one. Omo.'

@thrift_by_annie_:

"I can’t hide it anymore guys. I’m Dj chicken girlfriend."

@vickyranky06:

"Just get money smh.'

@tharyodiamond:

"My gender will open leg for anything because of change mtshewww."

@iam_lizqueen:

"If portable can. You can too congratulations."

DJ Chicken Japa after losing TikTok account

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Chicken was sighted at the airport a few hours after losing his TikTok account for abusing Wizkid.

He had taken a swipe at the singer and his late mother and Wizkid FC reported his account,

In the video, he was discussing with some ladies as they argued about an undisclosed issue.

Source: Legit.ng