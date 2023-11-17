Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, popularly known as Portable, and his first wife, Omobewaji, filed a petition against DJ Chicken

Legit.ng reported that Chicken and the Zeh Nation boss locked horns on TikTok live over claims that the DJ deflowered his wife.

The Zazu hitmaker and his wife decided to follow the Disc Jockey with legal actions, which happened to have yielded no results yet

Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, known as Portable, and his first wife, OmoBewaji, are taking legal action against DJ Chicken for defamation of character and threats to life.

According to Legit.ng, a confrontation between Chicken and the Zeh Nation boss occurred on TikTok Live over claims that the DJ had deflowered Portable's wife.

Portable and wife file petition against DJ Chicken

Source: Instagram

Despite legal actions initiated by the street pop artist and his wife, there has been no resolution in their favour.

Portable and his wife recently went public on social media, revealing that DJ Chicken has been evading calls from the police, refusing to appear at the station to address the controversial allegations.

"Dj chicken police invite you since all this day you didn't show up police send you the petition to you on WhatsApp you didn't respond even you get mind to block his number so now go and report your self at police station headquarters zone 2 to proof yourself all what you say about me."

See the video below

See the petition below

Netizens react to Portable and his wife suing DJ Chicken

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

hairverything_naturals:

"Police send petition on WhatsApp keh?"

ademoore30:

"Make unna no arrest our own source of Happiness Oo."

rhymer_lee_:

"Chicken GBA station lor KO LO Report ara e oh."

escobar_12_07_:

"So you sabi write petition? Wetin' you do mannny monie good Abi? You way suppose still Dey ogba."

emma__culate:

"DJ chicken gba station lo Ko lo report Ara eeee Ko lo gba 2 portions of rice eeee."

lawee_d_generall_:

"When you say you dey among 1million boys, who write petition against you? When you order boys to beat chicken, evidence dey o.. who write o petition against you ? If na me be chicken I swer na you go later end up for jail."

Source: Legit.ng