A viral TikTok video showed a funny toddler who hilariously refused to be filmed by her mother

The child, who was lying on the bed in a cosy position, did not want to face her mother’s camera

The mother attempted to make him look at the lens, but he persisted in keeping his previous position

A video of a little child who refused hilariously to be filmed by her mother has attracted attention on TikTok.

The child who wanted a particular position while lying on the bed was required by his mother to face her.

He was not having any of it. Photo credit: TikTok/@ngcebomcobothi

Source: TikTok

In the video, the mother tried to make him face the camera, but he insisted he wanted to retain his previous position.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bongiwe reacted:

“It's giving "eyi mft awukahle."

MaMsuthu 1 said:

“He said "get somebody else to do it"

Amanda_Langa wrote:

“My fighter.."I will not be used for likes, sorry mom."

Nondumisomkhwebane:

“Is he Zulu?”

Hlehle:

"I know she not talkin to me."

Princess:

“It's giving "bengiyaphi Moya oyincwele."

Fiona:

“It is the look he gives you before he turns around again.”

TK747764367:

"Yho hay every month same thing"

Roxette Nhlamu Nwa'Chauke:

“It's giving ‘Eh baba, phuma kimi jo’"

Luyanda M:

“He's like "its too hot for this."

Chris:

“He sucked his teeth and rolled over.”

Hlubi:

“He's lived be4 trust me.”

Abongile Grootboom:

“He's done with the world (@ just 3 months.I don't blame him!”

User7298425480042:

“I swear he said mxm before turning.”

Source: Legit.ng