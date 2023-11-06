Wealthy Nigerian techpreneur Blord recently trended online after getting called out for gifting his old clothes to Yung Duu

Photos of the artiste rocking the businessman's clothes when he visited his penthouse left tongues wagging

It was gathered that Yung Duu visited the businessman to finalise the details of a sponsorship deal set to be signed between the Blord's company and the singer

Young Streetpop singer and former Zeh Nation's signee, Yung Duu, has gone viral over clips of his recent visit to the home of popular techpreneur Linus Williams, aka Blord.

Yung Duu's visit to Blord was predicated on talks of the singer signing a deal to be an ambassador for Billpoint.co and getting a car.

Yung Duu trends online as clips of him rocking Blord's trousers and sneakers go viral. Photo credit: @blord_official/@official_young_duu

However, clips from the visit has stirred reactions among netizens.

Yung Duu rocks Blord's trousers and sneakers

Netizens could not help but notice that Yung Duu was seen rocking Blord's old trousers and sneakers.

Blord went viral weeks ago after he appeared on Egungun's tell-the-price show.

The trousers the tech businessman rocked during the viral interview were seen on Yung Duu, which left tongues wagging.

Some hailed him for his benevolence, while others slammed him, noting that the act was belittling.

Blord reacts to being called out, saying:

"Chai dem don catch me. @billpoint dey put me for trouble."

See photos of Blord and Yung Duu rocking the same clothes:

Reactions trail Blord and Yung Duu's photos

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Yung Duu's recent visit to Blord's home:

@geraldsnaps:

"Anybody that is willing to give young duu anything we would appreciate it, old wears better pass sending a young talent to an early grave, we appreciate it wella, half bread is better than none ❤️!"

@_.blessinge:

"Right now young duu is bigger than portable."

@miloola__:

"At least he didn’t steal it❤️."

@skushi_ex:

"Portable committed suic!de after seeing this post."

historylovers_001:

"Even breathing and being alive is a Win .. All win na win for as long as you don’t steal...."

@jessilicious_kora:

"Nothing bad !! We share clothes with siblings and friends so what’s the big deal..."

@iam_djsunka:

"Yongduuu go collect car this new week!!!! Me I know."

@otunba__blogger:

"Orijo no be money dem take buy am !!? dey play na Wetin most of una favorite dey buy con dey lie give us say na $ dem take buy am."

@richmond__04:

"Na the Realest love ever be this. ❤️ sharing your own cloths make uhna Dey play ❤️ @blord_official na realest."

@favourhoj:

"You also give am your trouser abi my eye dey pain me?"

Source: Legit.ng