Prince Gozie Okeke shared a wedding-themed promotional flyer on Instagram, sparking excitement among gospel fans

The Akanchawa hitmaker quoted Proverbs 18:22 and announced a new project called 'My Gift', dropping on 22 October 2026

The post comes years after his divorce from fellow gospel singer Princess Njideka Okeke, with whom he shares three children

Gospel singer Prince Gozie Okeke has set tongues wagging after posting a striking wedding-themed flyer on his Instagram page, where he appears in rich red-and-gold traditional attire beside a woman dressed as a bride.

Akanchawa hitmaker Prince Gozie Okeke raises eyebrows with new wife teaser. Credit: @princegozieokeke

Source: Instagram

The image sent fans into a frenzy, with many initially convinced the celebrated musician was announcing a new marriage.

His caption, however, pointed to something equally significant, a brand-new creative chapter in his ministry, anchored by an upcoming project titled *My Gift*, scheduled for release on 22 October 2026.

Prince Gozie Okeke Announces 'My Gift'

Opening with the biblical verse Proverbs 18:22, the singer set a decidedly spiritual tone before breaking the news. In his own words:

"He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord. This is a new phase of my life which is obviously ordained by the lord Almighty. 'MY GIFT' Dropping on 22nd of October 2026 you can't wait for this…..Let the countdown begin!!!"

Whether My Gift is a standalone single, a full album, or a visual project has not been confirmed, but the theatrical rollout has already guaranteed widespread anticipation ahead of the release date.

The post racked up thousands of likes within hours, and the comment section quickly filled with congratulatory messages.

Life after Princess Njideka

The announcement carries added weight given Okeke's personal history.

Fans curious as Prince Gozie Okeke hints at new relationship years after marriage controversy. Credit: @princegozieokeke

Source: Instagram

He was previously married to fellow gospel artist and actress Princess Njideka Okeke, best known for the beloved hit Akanchawa.

The couple, who share three children together, endured years of marital difficulty and trial separations before their union formally ended in divorce in 2021.

The wedding imagery in his latest post, paired with his reference to finding a wife as a divine gift, suggests the singer has turned a new page in his personal life alongside his music career.

With 22 October fast approaching, fans and followers are keenly watching to see exactly what My Gift delivers.

See his viral Instagram post below:

Gozie Okeke and herbalist trend online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of a popular gospel singer, Gozie Okeke, being sprayed money by a herbalist at an event stirred mixed reactions on social media.

In the viral video, the singer carried on his performance on stage as the herbalist filled the whole area he stood with wads of cash.

While many people found nothing wrong with the development, it, however, didn't sit well with some persons.

Source: Legit.ng