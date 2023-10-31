The 2023 Lagos Fashion Week has come to an end, but its grandeur has left a lasting impression

Legit.ng brings the most eye-catching moments from the star-studded affair, from elegant struts and timeless silhouettes to innovative fabric designs

The 2023 Lagos Fashion Week (LFW), also known as the Heineken Lagos Fashion Week, was a resounding success as it stapled African indigenous designs on the map.

Hosted in the metropolitan city of Lagos, the 5-day event that began on Thursday, October 26–29, witnessed a grand scheme of excitement, from the street fashion glare by fashion enthusiasts to the beautiful portrayal of style ingenuity on the runway.

Highlights from 2023 Lagos Fashion Week. Credit: @jidesanwoolu, @rockyemmyphotography, @lagosfashionweek

Legit.ng was live as it brought you the electrifying moments from the stellar gathering.

The 5-day event assembled prominent designers, fashion insiders, celebrities, and fashion lovers, generating an air of excitement.

From Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to British-trained Nigerian actress and skin advocate Beverly Naya, Big Brother Naija winner Mercy Eke, and renowned designer Mai Atafo, a distinguished array of personalities graced Africa's flourishing fashion scene.

Big fashion brands like Ugo Monye, Mariah Bocoum, SVL Design, Elie Kuame, Emmy Kasbit, PiiLLz & PoiZn, and more dazzled the audience with their radiant runway presentations.

After the show, Legit.ng had a brief chat with the founder of Mariah Bocoum on the burgeoning landscape of African fashion. She said:

"I believe that African fashion is booming. African designers are full of talent and use raw materials processed locally, which also boosts the local economy and, above all, improves the lives of communities. I believe deeply that African fashion is the future, and respect our environment."

Highlights of the event

One of the major highlights was Gov Sanw-Olu taking the final walk of the night as one of the models showcasing Emmy Kasbit.

Sanwo-Olu exuded elegance in a sophisticated light blue blazer, complemented by a sleek navy-black T-shirt and darker blue trousers.

This fashion-forward ensemble created a memorable moment that won't be easily forgotten.

Another was the one-armed model who waltzed the runway of the Lagos Fashion Week as the lead model, showcasing the culturally rich Nigerian menswear brand Ugo Monye. The differently abled model spurred emotions with the essence of fashion inclusivity.

The BBNaija superstar Mercy Eke buzzed on social media with her debut appearance on the LFW runway as she modelled the under-the-sea collection by LFJ.

Some of the daring looks on the LFW runway

From exquisite knitwear to captivating dried raffia attires, these runway looks left the audience breathless with their stunning allure.

Leading names in the fashion industry presented collections that were nothing short of spectacular, leaving the audience spellbound.

See them below:

Celebrities at the 2023 Lagos Fashion Week

The Lagos Fashion Week 2023 wouldn’t have been complete without the attendance of some significant players who added to the glitz and glamour of the dazzling event.

Legit.ng compiled the names of renowned personalities who strutted the runway at the Balmoral Convention Federal Palace hotel.

BBNaija Neo, Shaffy Bello, amongst others, graced the runway alongside professional models.

