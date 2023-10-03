Top Nigerian singer Davido is trending on social media over his recent post to haters and fans

The music star shared the series of posts just a few hours before the release of the music video for his song, Feel

Davido’s tweets caught the attention of many netizens, and they started to ask him questions

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has now caused an online buzz only a few hours to the release of his music video.

The music star, who is set to drop the video for his song, Feel, got netizens talking on X after he posted a series of tweets.

In one post, the DMW boss noted that he needed a cane. In another tweet, he also asked for a mop.

Reactions as Davido taunts haters ahead of Feel's music video release. Photos: @davido

Davido, however also tweeted about the great love his fans have for him. According to the singer, the trailer for his music video had caused a stir.

See his tweets below:

See the trailer for Davido’s Feel video below:

Netizens react to Davido’s tweets

Davido’s cryptic posts ahead of his music video release caught the attention of many of his followers. Some of them proceeded to ask the singer questions. Read some comments below:

Tolu wanted to know who Davido intended to flog with the cane:

Khalifa asked a question:

Ayomidate said the cane was for haters:

Muyiwa asked if Davido meant sugarcane:

Tife said Davido needs the mop to clean haters’ tears:

This tweep told Davido to buy his own mop:

Samuel had this to say:

Jahboi said Davido’s video will not reach 1 million views in a day:

Damilola said Feel will be the best music video ever:

Ibrahim had this to say:

