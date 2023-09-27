Two of Nigeria’s top celebrities, 2baba and Basketmouth recently had fans smiling over a video of them together

In the clip, the music star and comedian were seen dressed up in cool outfits as they both rated each other’s looks

A number of netizens reacted to the video by commenting on their clothing while others just gushed over the two legends

Top Nigerian comedian Basketmouth and legendary singer 2baba recently linked up in a video posted on social media.

The clip which was shared on Basketmouth’s official Instagram page showed the two celebrities hanging out and clowning each other over their dressing.

Fans react to 2baba and Basketmouth's funny video. Photos: @basketmouth

2baba and Basketmouth looked cool in their outfits with the comedian wearing an open-buttoned red shirt with a matching pair of trousers as well as a black round neck top. The music star on the other hand was dressed in all black with a black round neck top, a black jacket and matching black leather trousers. Both stars rocked identical looking black leather shoes.

In the video, they were both heard joking about their appearance with Basketmouth saying he looked like a period in his bright red outfit.

See the funny video below:

Fans react to video of 2baba and Basketmouth rocking cool outfits

The video of Basketmouth and 2baba got many fans excited as they reacted to seeing the two legends together. Other fans also commented on their outfits and likened them to Gen-Zs.

Read some of their comments below:

ifeoma_frances_salt:

“Legends in one video oo, Basket is a genius, Nigeria is sleeping on you ✊I’m smiling I don’t even understand, Tuface drip is hot, he still want to freestyle, such a musical talent.”

gbemiphillips:

“The drip is insane!!!!!”

Bigsilva30:

“lol 2Baba just dey make me smile… even though I no understand waiting e dey talk…. Blike na only Music 2Baba dey use talk o lol.”

frankedoho:

“Kings!!! Now we don dey dress like Gen Z.”

mrlukeson:

“@official2baba is too fresh abeg. Guy just soft like new born baby bombom. See shape and height nah. Man’s so beautiful.”

Mark_chilling:

“2 baba and basket from way back… OGs b4 IG.”

orriiola:

“how you take tall pass 2baba??”

Erealmusic:

“2 Legends all September born!”

