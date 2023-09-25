Nigeria Comedy Awards' maiden edition went down on Sunday, September 24, in the Victoria Island area of Lagos

Child comedian Kiriku won the Best Comedy Kid award, while Layi Wasabi bagged the Revelation of the Year award

Video from music stars 2Baba and 9ice stage performance at the show also trended on social media

It was a special moment of recognition in the comedy industry as the maiden edition of the Nigeria Comedy Awards took place on Sunday, September 24 2023, at Eko Conference Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Some of the big names in the comedy industry, from the likes of Ali Baba, and Basketmouth, to the likes of Taaooma, and Broda Shaggi, among others, stormed the event in style.

Layi Wasabi wins the Revelation of the Year Award. Credit: @goldmynetv @papaajascoloaded

Music was not left out as veteran singers 2Baba and 9ice thrilled the audience with some of their hit songs.

One of the highlights of the show saw skit maker Layi Wasabi win the Revelation of the Year Award with a N1million grand prize.

Popular child celebrity Kiriku also bagged an award for Best Comedy Kid with a N1million prize.

Late actor Sam Loco was also honoured

Others who bagged awards include Broda Shaggi, Basketmouth and the popular Papa Ajasco crew.

Fans react as Layi Wasabi wins award

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, as many said the skit maker deserved the award.

modebolaa:

"Well deserved oshogbo oroki ."

officialyetundebakare:

"Absolutely well deserved Layi wey dey light up my mood."

rachie_khan:

"The Law You too don try."

bigquammy:

"Our own lawyer."

What Layi Wasabi said about Ayra Starr

Layi Wasabi, in an interview, talked about the people he admires in the industry.

He mentioned names like Jim Iyke, comedian Basketmouth and singer Ayra Starr.

On Ayra, Layi revealed that she looks at him in a way that he likes on Instagram. He, however, added that he had never met her.

