Nollywood actress Bukunmi Oluwasina has sparked concerns amongst her fans and netizens as she disclosed her intentions to take a break from social media.

The movie star suddenly announced her plans on her verified account, which worried her followers.

Actress Bukunmi Oluwasi speaks on taking a short break from the chaos around social media Credit:bukunmioluwasi

Source: Instagram

Although the reason for her abrupt decision is yet to be made known, further down into her post spurred speculation about her mental health and the Nollywood industry.

The Jagun Jagun star stated that one didn't have to kill another in order to succeed in life.

"YOU DON'T HAVE TO HURT ME, BEFORE YOU WIN. Going on a short break from social media. Y'all stay safe and well."

Actress Bukunmi Oluwasina's post sparks reactions online

Legit.ng captured how netizens became bothered on the actress' behalf.

danielcrazeofficialpage:

"Stay safe and take care, let many blissful bright blessing be around you ❤️."

labisi._:

"This one hurt us! Even me I can't sleep, Mohbad! and I have exams ooooh! Ahahhaha God Even his song is not leaving my head."

bashir_hassan_olawale:

"❤️❤️ momma your skin is giving no filter no editing you're still looking Take away ."

thoby_de_ibot:

"Please take good care of yourself my woman and always remember we love you❤️."

_bolover:

"Our strong woman stay safe our woman ."

princess_bessy_official:

"Stay safe My woman, no evil thought shall prosper against you."

Source: Legit.ng