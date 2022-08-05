Popular comedian Alibaba has finally taken to social media to address the backlash that followed a video of him that has gone viral

The ace comedian has been dragged online for questioning where some actresses get money to build houses and go on expensive trips

Alibaba called out many people who jumped on the bandwagon to drag him and disclosed that the video is not recent

Ace comedian Alibaba has also called out people who did not do their findings before taking turns to drag him on social media because of his viral video.

The comedian in posts on his Instagram page revealed that the video he is being dragged for is one-year old and eas made during Obi Cubana's famous Oba burial for his mum.

Alibaba clears the air over viral video about Nollywood stars Photo credit: @alibabagcfr

Alibaba clears the air

The comedian called out peoplewho cannot read and ait to jump on the bandwagon as well as those who only read what other people say.

He stressed that he made the video one year ago when billionaire businessman Obi Cubana buried his mum in a lavish ceremony in Oba.

Alibaba also added that he refirined fromcalling names in the video and highlighted hypocites who hypocrites putting hardworking women under pressure.

"This video was last year and it was in response to the many voices villifyiing the young ladies who trooped to Oba to attend the burial celebration of Obi Cubana's mother. And that time last year, social media was agog with everyone calling the girls names and calling them prostitutes, for going to Oba, to expose bodies and possibly get paid."

See the posts below:

Nigerians react to Alibaba's post

havilahdivas101:

"Bros @alibabagcfr what has changed?you no put water for mouth talk am it is what it is till tomorrow who the cap fits let them wear it.stop the lies and unnecessary pressure on younger ones show your industry before you start declaring riches unaccounted for."

adokomeomeh:

"At least you passed a message and it's true no apologies we move "

maryamtmc:

"Was actually thinking a new video was made on this. Cuz I'd seen this that 1 year back as well. It was time for the video to blow again. It's still a well balanced opinion and facts. It shouldn't trigger anyone who is clean and legit. ‍♀️"

hotcravinz:

"The captions on other blogs are mind boggling, and most didn’t post the full video… “Comprehension no be beans “"

Latasha rplies Ali Baba

Ali Baba shared a video to lampoon some actresses who flaunt wealth and build multi-million mansions, he wondered how much such peeple make from acting that they spend so much. money.

Latasha declared that Ali Baba is not the best person to speak about thee topic as she accused him of sexism.

She also noted that some male actors are also into illicit activities with older women who paid them.

Source: Legit.ng