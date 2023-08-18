Igboora is a very popular town in Oyo state, Southwest Nigeria, where many children are twins

Children who are twins in their families usually come out in pairs to celebrate with others in what is called twins festival

Taofeek Ibrahim, a popular photographer who attended the Igboora Twins Festival, told Legit.ng that nearly every family has twins

Nearly every family in Igboora, Oyo state, has children who are twins, making it one of the most fascinating towns in Nigeria.

Because of the high prevalence of twin births, the town is sometimes called the city of twins.

Igboora Town is known for having many twins. Photo credit: Taofeek Ibrahim/FotoNugget.

Source: Original

Also, twins gather to celebrate with each other in what is called the Igboora Festival of Twins.

Photographer captures photos of twins in Igboora town

Taofeek Ibrahim, a Nigerian photographer who attended the twin festival in 2022, told Legit.ng that it is usually a fun affair.

He said:

"Generally, the festival is Twins festival, and the first time it was held was twelve years ago in Igboora, Oyo State. It’s a day festival where every twin from that city comes out to celebrate and showcase themselves and the culture from their lineage in the presence of dignitaries like the governor, kings, and many more who will be in attendance as they grace the occasion."

See photos from the festival below:

Twitter users react to photos of Igboora twins festival

Some had different questions, from how the town got its name to the reason for the high number of twins in the community.

@paul90370921 asked:

"Why are they called Igbo_ ora? What do they have in common with Igbos in the Eastern part of Nigeria?"

@omolaraolarerin said:

"Is it the water? The food? Has any research been done here to show why this is possible? Is it genetic or is it spiritual? What I hear is that if you marry from this place, you’ll have twins. It is very intriguing."

@shosbaba commented:

"I heard that when you eat okra in that town you will give birth to a twin."

