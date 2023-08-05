Nigerian singer Flavour commenced his London show in style on Friday, August 4, which took place at Koko Camden

A video showed the moment the Highlife singer commenced his stage performance with praise and worship in the Igbo language

Another clip showed the moment a Masquerade joined the talented Nigerian singer on stage, which stirred reactions

Popular Highlife singer Chinedu Okoli, better known by his stage name Flavour N'abania or simply Flavour, had his first London show on Friday, August 4, at Koko Camden, and it came with some impressive stage performances from the Nigerian act.

A video from the event showed the moment Flavour led fans at the sold-out concert in praise and worship in the Igbo language.

In a bid to promote the Igbo culture on the international scene, another video showed the moments a masquerade joined the Nigerian act on stage during his performance.

Reactions as Flavour commence London show

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the videos, see them below;

mgblancia:

"What a Great and Amazing performance Flavour❤️"

fathytaiwo:

"E be like na whitemoney dey inside the masquerade "

obereagu_01:

"Igbo to the world our culture our pride ❤️❤️"

real__celebrityragnar:

"Ijele ndi Igbo Nilé❤️."

itsjomiberry:

"We better and we the best ✊❤️"

kene_chukwu177:

"Igbo to the world ."

"real__celebrityragnar:

"Doings get level "

iam_jessynick:

"Flavour is not 9ice with the way he pulls crowd all over the world ."

officialbbqking:

"The culture is global, know this and know peace."

slydesimcardseller:

"The spirit of being an African. Thanks Nwamama."

engineertidy:

"Fat egungun...well fed"

drippswitch:

"Ijele 1 ❤️."

