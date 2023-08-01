Popular Nigerian music producer Kiddominant trends online as clips of his new luxurious Lekki mansion go viral

The beatmaker recently took to his page to share a clip of his new house while bragging about never playing it small

Kiddominant also took time out to appreciate God for making it possible to own such a beautiful masterpiece

One of Nigeria's biggest and most talented music producers, Kiddominant, finally joins the elite few of the entertainment industry who own a home in the highbrow Lekki area of Lagos.

A clip shared on the beatmaker's Gram has got people talking online as she shows off his luxurious new mansion.

Kiddominant has been on an international music spree, with one of his songs with Chris Brown making history as the most Shazam song of 2020.

Nigerian beatmaker Kiddominant trends online as clips of his new Lekki mansion go viral. Photo credit: @kddogram

Source: Instagram

He was also a Grammy nominee and was recognised for his work with Davido on the global hist 'Fall'.

The joyful music maker captioned his announcement clip with a deeply worded quote that's got people talking, he said:

"I did all dem odds like Crawford did Spence last night. Playing it small is a waste of turn. Just copped a mansion. God, I’m super grateful."

See Kiddominant's post sharing exclusive images of the Lekki mansion:

See how netizens and celebs reacted to Kiddominant's new mansion

@diwana.x:

"Congratulations bro."

@casspernyovest:

" big ups."

@musakeys:

"Congratulations Brother."

@p.priime:

"Congrats bro ."

@iamshizzi:

"Huge congrats bro ."

@dinalunch:

"Congratulations bro, bless up!!! ."

@bizzleosikoya:

"Congratulations bro."

@quick_steph:

"Congratulations!! This is amazing!!"

@lilfungofficial_:

"Congrats baba. One beat for me as celebration for what the lord as done for us."

@mayuzi:

"Biggest Afrobeat producer. Highest paid! Celebrity to celebrities! Your mansion is wicked bruh!!!"

@nollygriffin_beats:

"Glad Producers are winning... Congrats."

Source: Legit.ng