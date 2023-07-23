SInger Davido's ex-signee Liya is trending online over lyrics from her new song following her exit from DMW

Liya in the lyrics of the song included lyrics in Yoruba, which translates to "How many of you want to sleep with me"

The singer's lyrics have stirred different reactions as some netizens read meanings to it amid different claims

Liya, a former signee of singer Davido's DMW label, has caused a stir on social media with a newly released track, Powerful.

In the trending clip, Liya, who recently announced her exit from Davido's label, delivered lyrics in Yoruba “Eyin melo gan lefe bamisun,” which translates to English means “How many of you want to sleep with me.”

Liya drops new song 'Powerful'. Credit: @yes_liya

Source: UGC

Watch the clip from Liya's new song here.

Netizens read meanings to Liya's new song

Legit.ng captured different reactions from netizens as many claimed Liya was speaking about male artists trying to take advantage of her, which made her express her frustration through the song.

See some of the comments below:

