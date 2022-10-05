Gospel musician Frank Edwards is among popular celebrities who are using their social media platform to speak about the 2023 general elections

The singer submitted that good health shouldn’t be the only focus as it is equally important to elect a president who wouldn’t steal the nation's resources

Edward was quick to make it clear that he hasn’t been paid by any of the presidential candidates, and he isn’t supporting anyone of them

For popular gospel musician, Frank Edwards, good health should be the last thing Nigerians should be totally interested in as it concerns the next president of the country.

In a recent Twitter post, Edward submitted that citizens should instead strive toward electing a president that wouldn't steal the nation's resources.

Gospel singer Frank Edwards bares his mind on next president. Photo: @frankrichboy/@peterobigregory/@officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

“This election is not about who is healthy and who is not, anyone can get good medical attention, not about tribe , not about who’s turn it is !! WE JUST WANT WHO IS NOT A THIEF !! WE ARE IN A CRITICAL CONDITION,” his tweet read.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Stop talking about only 3 presidential candidates

In a different post, the singer equally frowned at those who have only been singing the praises of three presidential candidates when there are several others.

See his tweet below:

The singer also made sure to disclose that he hasn’t been paid or approached by any presidential candidate.

He wrote:

"Someone said May be I have been paid to support a particular candidate. If I hear !!!! Me that even want to be president."

See his tweet below:

Rahama Sadau distances self from list of actresses on Tinubu's campaign team

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Rahama Sadau has clamped down on a viral campaign list making the rounds in the online community.

The actress, alongside colleagues Joke Silva, and Mercy Johnson Okojie, among others, were listed as members of Tinubu’s women's campaign team.

Sadau blatantly distanced herself from the list, and Nigerians on social media had different things to say on the matter.

"Support your candidate with your full chest, let’s know how many people is against this country progress," one social media user wrote in reaction.

Source: Legit.ng