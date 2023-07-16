Ellu P crooner Stephen Muoka signed an endorsement deal days after he returned to his mechanic job

Muoka was the talented singer who sang a song with Peter Obi and the initials of the Labour Party during the elections

In a series of photos he posted on his Instagram handle, Muoka happily announced to his fans that he had appended his signature on paper

Stephen Muoka, the voice behind the viral Ellu P song, signed an endorsement deal with a real estate firm.

As soon as he finished putting pen to paper, Muoka took to his official Instagram handle to share the good news with his fans.

Ellu P singer, Stephen Muoka signs endorsement deal. Photo credit: Instagram/eluupofficial.

Source: Instagram

Days ago, news made the rounds that the Ellu P crooner had returned to his mechanic job, as a video showed him hustling as usual.

Ellu P singer gets endorsement deal

People praised him greatly as they said it was good for him to continue working and not allow social media to deceive him with a celebrity lifestyle.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The latest endorsement deal has attracted congratulatory messages from his followers. Muoka has over 250k followers on Instagram.

Muoka wrote in celebration:

"ELUU P is your latest ambassador."

See the post below:

Reactions as Ellu P singer signs endorsement deal

@comedian_bigun1 said:

"That's what I call grace and no man can stop it in Jesus' name amen."

@erictoffboy commented:

"At least you won't go back to your mechanic job."

@joybeautyandfashionstore said:

"Nothing can stop grace."

Ebere Debbie said:

"There's dignity in labour and self-development. Congratulations man. Greater heights."

Emmanuel Maduka Nwazue said:

"Wow, hearty congratulations to him! Meanwhile, Eze Udo, can we rightly now call him a celebrity?"

Uche King Ebubedike commented:

"Congratulations to him. They thought they were mocking him, but didn't know they were elevating him. God's ways."

Happie Boys calls out OPM pastor

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Hapie Boys, who went viral after they were sacked, called out OPM pastor.

They had accused the pastor of abandoning them after he sent them to Cyprus to study.

The pastor denied that he abandoned the boys and said he spent millions to help them.

Source: Legit.ng