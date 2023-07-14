Big Brother Naija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is a year older today, July 14, and he has been well celebrated

At the media briefing for the season 8 all stars edition, the TV host was well celebrated by the organisers of the show

In a video sighted online, Ebuka held balloons and took pictures with his birthday cake

At the media briefing for the eighth edition of the BBNaija show on July 14, the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was celebrated.

The media personality turned a new age, and since he was present as expected at the briefing, he was given a befitting celebration.

In a video that has gone viral, the people around cheered, and a birthday song played as Ebuka held balloons.

A cake stood at the centre of the table, and the BBNaija host struck several poses with it as people and their cameras captured the moment.

Netizens react to Ebuka's birthday video

Fans of the TV host sent him their best wishes and noted that he deserved the celebration and even more.

mheenarh_:

"He deserves to be celebrated, man is handsome and calm"

phabulousthreads_:

"Happy birthday Ebuka. The Allstar himself."

iam_angelamaka:

"I love him alot. Happy birthday king."

mz_yhu_dee:

"This BBN will definitely be scripted more than normalBringing in people that knows all the little things that happen behind the scenes. This will just be a glorified movie. Everyone playing a role."

sandra_trills:

"❤️❤️May God continue blessing him and his family ❤️"

olayinka_durowoju:

"Ebuka is so cute, I mean he doesn't have to do too much, And his kids most especially jewel looks like her daadaa❤️❣️"

iam___giftt:

"Happy birthday to the host with the most."

iamyuceeet:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️The man himself, deserves all the celebration, Happy birthday Ebuka."

emerald_goodluck:

"Happy birthday @ebuka God bless you always and make His light of great health shine on you "

Ebuka’s wife celebrates him on his birthday, shares video as he dances with their girls

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu posted an adorable post about her husband Ebuka to celebrate him as he turns a new age on July 14.

The mum of two gushed over her man, whom she described as a thoughtful, kind, giving and present person.

In the video, Cynthia showed off her man and then a video of him dancing with his little daughters and their girls sending him their love on his birthday.

Source: Legit.ng