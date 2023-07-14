“1 From Me, 1 From My Aunty”: Sabinus Says He Used to Get 2 Views and Comments During His Struggle Days
- Popular Nigerian skit maker Sabinus in a video, talked about his days of struggle as a content creator
- The funny act revealed that as of 2015, he used to get just two views and two comments on his content
- Sabinus added that the little he got on his content back then was from him and his aunty, who used the opportunity to check on him
Popular skit maker Sabinus in a video, revealed he wasn't always popular, and he broke into the industry like any other content creator.
In a video sighted online, the comic act said in 2015, he used to get two comments on his videos, one from his aunt, who used the opportunity to check on him, and his reply to her.
Sabinus also added that the most views he used to get were two, and he was always the one watching it himself.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Sabinus' video
The skit maker's video got people sharing opinions on consistency before one's big break
Read comments below:
@Mo_Hanbuzzy:
"This guy is just straight up effortlessly funny…!"
@Saintudunze1:
"Tomorrow one person go say na grace.. Sabinus been on the game since 2015. Hard work first."
@adura_bamidele:
"Even for interview he still funny."
@BodisereJ7671:
"Don't allow ur 'No I quit' over power ur 'keep pushing'."
@dvoice4change:
"Consistency is the key to an eventual triumph... Remain focused."
@Ddennis942:
"He just like me Fr because na only me dey like and rt my Tweets "
@B1G_JAF:
"omo this guy sef em motivation sef funny "
@CcObigod:
"Consistency is the key."
@BelyzScents:
"Sabinus is too funny,but many lessons dey this video....Keep going no matter how low your engagements are."
@Elchiddon3:
"Even with his inspirational talk, you go still laugh Emma na here you dey?"
