Anto Lecky recently took to social media to react to the public's reception of her new look

The Big Brother Naija star who appeared to have put on some weight says it's as a result of a health condition

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about her revelation

Anto Lecky may be enjoying her new weight gain but reveals she is still self-conscious about it.

Anto Lecky opened up about her weight gain in a tweet Credit: @antolecky

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Naija star shared some videos and photos of herself dressed in a stylish blue mini-dress and a pair of pointies.

Interestingly, her fans had some positive words for her about her new size.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Anto Lecky reveals battle with unnamed health condition leading to weight gain

Reacting to the comments, the Double Wahala star took to her Twitter page to shed some light on her weight gain.

The educator and entertainer revealed she has been battling a health condition which she kept unnamed and spoked about hitting the gym as soon as she was healed.

Check out the tweet below:

"Thanks to everyone for the kind words about my weight gain. While I like it a little, I’m still self-conscious bc it was not intentional. It’s actually the side effect of a health condition that I’ve been battling. But inshallah, I will be healed soon and going to the gym."

See post below:

Social media users react as BBNaija Anto Lecky opens up about weight gain

deborahthelight:

"Stop commenting on people's weight. Stop giving unsolicited health diagnoses to people you know nothing about their life. Just stop!!! All of you saying it's PCOS think you're helping but in hindsight, you're not. She didn't mention her health condition, leave it at that, don't give her a diagnosis."

nkem_04:

"This screams PCOS. It be doing to most to our ladies. May God heal you and everyone."

oma_jey:

"This looks like what PCOS and hormonal imbalance can do to women. Wish her best of luck."

olajumoke10:

"People need to stop body shaming."

baby_lawya:

"The people commenting ‘it screams pcos’ did you people just learn that sentence?"

cleopatraatsor:

"It isn't PCOS. She recently said she was battling a skin condition. She takes hormones or steroids? Not PCOS."

_semi_areola:

"Exactly why people have no business making comments on people’s weight."

big.henni_:

"Everyone screaming PCos has no right to assume! Just shut up."

jude__olivia:

"Why is everyone saying it’s PCOS, is it because it comes with weight gain. What if it’s a different health condition?"

BBNaija fashion: Phyna dazzles in structured ensemble amid alleged N100m lawsuit drama

It may seem as though Phyna is unbothered by the alleged potential N100 million lawsuit courtesy of Chichi.

The Big Brother Naija star recently posted new photos of herself looking breathtaking.

In the new uploads shared on Instagram, the Level Up winner was seen sporting a blonde look.

Source: Legit.ng