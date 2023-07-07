Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has once again got fans laughing hard over a fun video with her children

The movie star and three of her kids were seen replicating a viral scene from the popular The Little Mermaid movie

According to Mercy, she did not play when she was a kid, and the video raised interesting comments from fans

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Much loved Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie and her kids have once again made headlines online with their fun video.

The movie star has been known to post heartwarming and fun videos of some of the activities she engages in with her kids, and this was not any different.

Taking to her official Instagram and TikTok pages, Mercy shared a video of herself and three of her four kids replicating a popular scene in the new The Little Mermaid movie.

A funny video of Mercy Johnson and her children doing The Little Mermaid challenge was shared online. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In the video, the actress’ oldest child, Purity, who acted as Princess Ariel, was seen inside their family’s swimming pool while Mercy, her son Henry and her second daughter, Angel, stood at the edge of it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Purity then emerged from the water like Ariel did in the movie at the same time that the actress and her two other kids jumped into the pool to create a big splash, representing the splash the movie character made with her mermaid tail in the viral scene.

The funny video was accompanied by a caption where the actress explained that she did not get to play as a child. Mercy wrote:

“Midweek fun time with @theokojiekids i nor play when i small littlemermaidchallenge#.”

See the funny clip below:

Netizens react to funny video of Mercy Johnson and kids replicating Little Mermaid movie

After the video went viral online, a number of the actress’ fans took to her comment section to express their amusement. Read what they had to say below:

bennietah:

“These kids will have loads of fun memories as kids when they become adults. Mercy u are doing well always ready to play dirty with them .”

erm_eye:

“That’s Mercy Johnson in the pool, the others are her siblings and cousins.”

_keenozbags:

“What prevented Divine from jumping . In her mind she is saying “ I’m too young to take this risk".”

the_loloh:

“Mercy is a child in a human bodymakes it easy to bond with her kidz.”

onyidaisy:

“It’s obvious, We’ve known this since you had children.”

1safiyanu:

“See me blushing. Thank You For teaching us how to Live a happy Life. You are amazing mi Ma'ami. GOD Bless, protect n keep you Alive long enough to see em grow into adults n make u proud u raised em well with Love , joy n happiness. There is no Greater Joy than the Joy of a mother see her offsprings grow n become responsible.”

ocheze68:

“Ok una win this trend .”

Video as Cameroonian woman claims to be Mercy Johnson’s mum

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson, trended on social media for the umpteenth time over claims about who her biological mother is.

A video trended on social media of an elderly Cameroonian woman claiming to have given birth to the movie star.

This came shortly after a Ghanaian woman claimed to be the actress' real mum. The video sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens, with some commenting on the resemblance between both women.

Source: Legit.ng