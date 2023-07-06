Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy has stirred reactions on Instagram with a new photo on her page

The billionaire daughter is currently in Ghana and she shared a photo with Dutch footballer, Memphis Depay

Cuppy's photo got people asking about her British boxer fiance, Ryan Taylor and her ring

Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy is billed to perform in Ghana soon, and she announced her arrival in the country on Twitter.

The Gelato crooner shared a photo with popular Dutch football player Memphis Depay and in her caption, commended him for taking time to learn about his ancestry.

Netizens react to Cuppy's post as she lands in Ghana Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy also noted that VIP Ghanaian mosquitoes are ready to party with her.

The singer wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"VIP Ghananian mosquitos are getting ready for a lit party tonight LOL On a serious note, I have a lot of love for diaspora like Memphis who take the time to return and visit to learn about their African heritage and ancestry… It's a superpower to be connect with your roots ✊ #CuppyDat."

See Cuppy's post below:

Netizens react to DJ Cuppy's post

The singer's post got people asking after her British boxer fiance, Ryan Taylor.

Read some comments below:

olah_mie:

"But wait where’s your fiancé? And your ring ? Just be honest with me please."

hu_sh_man:

"Where is my Ryan?"

lordbizmak:

"You don dey knack Memphis abi?"

philkadyy:

"Most unlikely link up."

daddyy__yoo7:

"You finally met your crush"

laserview_:

"@cuppymusic when is the wedding?"

ayamu_priscilla:

"You look so beautiful ❤️"

melanin.dola:

"You are in my home townnn❤️❤️"

karakestirah:

"Cuppy glows"

gistmagnate:

"They asked for it, they got it "

akyireba_stancy:

"My home country is the best."

Cuppy’s oyinbo lover acquires 2nd mansion in Dubai, shows off massive property

Popular billionaire daughter Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy's Oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor, became a proud owner of a massive property in Dubai worth millions.

An excited Ryan took to his social media timelines to share pictures of his newest acquisition which he said is his second property in Dubai.

DJ Cuppy's lover, however, hinted at his source of income as he shared how easy making money from his phone was.

Source: Legit.ng