Veteran singer 2Baba's baby mama Pero Adeniyi was in attendance at Davido's show at the Capital One Arena in the US

Pero, who stormed the event, which took place on Saturday, July 1, gushed about the singer as she applauded his musical prowess

She also shared different pictures of her with the music star, which stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers

Pero Adeniyi, one of music veteran 2Baba Idibia's baby mama, has left many gushing after she took to her social media timeline to praise Davido for his outstanding performance at his concert in Capital One Arena, Washington DC.

Davido has been trending on social media after videos from the concert, which took place on Saturday, July 1, emerged online.

2Baba's baby mama Pero praises Davido. Credit: @davido @perosaiyemi

Source: Instagram

Pero, who was present at the event alongside her kids, gave Davido his flowers as she shared a video from his performance and photos of her meeting with him backstage.

Sharing the video, Pero wrote:

“OBO no go MINUS!!! Who God has blessed NO MAN can curse! @davido delivered tonight!!!! Baddest!!! Thanks for having us @asaasika @dedukeosy always a great host, and of course darling Temmie! God bless you!” she wrote in an Instagram post."

Fans react as 2Baba's Pero Adeniyi shares video from Davido's performance at the Capital One Arena

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Pero Adeniyi's video, see them below:

fehinorganics_wellnessherbs:

"Beautiful people. David will never go down. He did not rap or kill anyone Na woman he carry leave him the hell alone."

onyigodforreal:

"God bless u for supporting him,u no go minus."

callmejojo125:

"Anita and other side chickens left the group. OBO NO GO MINUS. OVER DEM ALL."

mary_ozioma_ozzy:

"Your girls are all grown cheers to you all 30bg for life."

akemisolaoa:

"We Rise by Lifting & Supporting Others."

cocohazel_1:

"! Blessed child. Y’all look beautiful ."

