American reality TV show star Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, has clocked 10 to the joy of fans

Kim threw North a Barbie-themed birthday party, and a video showed the celebrant with her friends singing along to Rema’s Calm Down song

The video made the rounds on social media, and it drew a series of interesting reactions from Nigerians

American reality show star Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, recently celebrated her 10th birthday.

The socialite’s first child clocked the milestone age on June 16, 2023, and Kim made sure to throw her a party.

Video of North West and Kim Kardashian singing Rema's Calm Down. Photos: @tmz, @heisrema/ Instagram

Source: TikTok

Kim organised a Barbie-themed party for North, and a video made the rounds of the celebrant with her friends.

In the video, which was posted by @TMZ on TikTok, Kim, Kourtney, North and many of her young friends were seen getting down from a bus. However, the music playing from the bus was Nigerian star Rema’s hit song, Calm Down.

The excited celebrant and her friends started to sing along to the song happily and even shook their bodies to the sound.

Kim was spotted in the background, looking quite amused as she smiled at the activities of her daughter and her friends.

See the video below:

Video of North West and her friends singing along to Rema’s Calm Down trends

It did not take long for the video of North and her friends singing Rema’s song to trend online. Many Nigerians had interesting reactions to it. Read some of their comments below:

john_jay_raw:

“Wetin this Rema put for this calm down????”

blossom.isio:

“They are singing along oh… Kanye is coming .”

realtor__edward:

“Rich kids only, poor kids left the group. Let the poor breeeeff.”

hennyclarks:

“Kanye won’t like this .”

___airrheee__15__:

“See their small small mouths .”

veracious_dynamic_concept:

“Nigeria has taken over.”

Desmondsolex:

“Mke Rema just tell is wetin him put for this song.”

kvng_onyin:

“Normally our Nigerian musician Dey try.”

assmatic_anya:

“It’s the fact that they are singing along for me …”

Asi_ruwa:

“There's something about this song.”

Kim Kardashian shares struggle of being a single parent

Kim Kardashian became the talk of the town after news reports revealed her struggles as a single mom.

According to Twitter blogger @DailyLoud, Kim discussed what she imagined parenting would be like before she had children and how parenting is now for her as a single mother.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star admitted that it is a lot of work and sometimes wonders how she does it. Kim also stated that, while motherhood is physically demanding, she would not trade the experience for anything.

