Nigerian singer Davido has sparked reactions on social media with his interaction with a popular blogger

The blog had shared a video of Chioma pregnant, insinuating that she's expecting another child

The singer reached out to the page, clarified it was an old clip and urged them to delete it

Popular Nigerian singer Davido is protective of his wife Chioma, aka Chef Chi, and slammed a blogger on her behalf.

A video of the chef pregnant made the rounds on social media, raising questions about if she's expecting another child with Davido.

The singer surprisingly reached out to the blogger and ordered them to delete the video as it was when his wife was pregnant with their late son Ifeanyi.

Davido also urged the blogger to respect his wife's privacy.

The blogger confirmed Davido reached out for the post to be deleted.

Netizens react to posts about Davido ordering his wife's video to be deleted

euchariaomajack:

"Nice one all those fake bloggers with rubbish information."

paulagram__:

"But who shared that chioma pregnancy video in the first place ??? Make una respect privacy they're still mourning."

marthaani2266:

"Una be monitoring spirit although we online in-law love it"

sweezzy1:

"OBO na your mate ? Jada go dey look wizkid one kind now."

judithoflagos:

"That was an old video, why u go upload am."

ibn_abdulkareem__:

"No be everything be cruise..Dey respect people privacy make una no mess with who go remove una front teeth."

eniolaworldwide:

"Nah una blogger go divide this country with fake news "

iamkizito__leo:

"No delete am na make dem put am for ur body wotwoto."

onyiawilson:

"Can’t you quietly delete it without still posting that our OBO told you to delete it. You bloggers like causing fuss."

