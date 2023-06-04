A Muslim cleric's unconventional style of preaching has sparked reactions on social media

In the video sighted online, the cleric and his assistants were seen singing one of Seyi Vibez's songs word for word

According to him, the lyrics are loaded with prayer points as the singer passed a massage actress to fans with the song

Fast-rising act Seyi Vibez would be pleased to know that his music has been used as a point of message.

In a clip seen on Instagram, a Muslim cleric and his assistants sang one of the singer's songs word for word.

Netizens react to video of cleric preaching with Seyi Vibez's song Photo credit: @seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

The congregation burst into shouts of confusion and alarm, but the cleric assureedd them that the singer spoke positive words.

Analyzing the song, the cleric noted that some of the lines were prayers and others valid messages from the singer.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the cleric's video

ikkaomomalakan:

"The word of preaching is in mind of ghost musician. Seyi music is called creativity and word of tongue."

sir_richie_derrick:

"Alfa wey sabi nah pple wey sabi music be this "

shin_damah23:

"Alfa wey sabi❤️"

seth28k:

"We pray too GOD in different language seyi sabi pass zino 1 million time."

iamsamwhite648:

"Even awon Alfa’s can testify no Seyi no vibez gather here if you are Seyi vibez fc ❤️"

ogbalooo:

"The IQ in that song seyi vibes is the real deal to me tho."

omotola_aji:

"Seyi been giving us inspirational music since 1950 no cap"

hola_celeb001:

"The money fit know circulate but ego reach my side !!!pounds tally "

Seyi Vibez shares photo, video as he buys mansion

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez is now a homeowner, and he announced the achievement on social media.

Sharing a photo and video of the property on his Instagram page, the singer expressed gratitude to God for the feat.

He, however, added that he wished his mum witnessed his success and other achievements. Recall the singer announced her death in March.

Seyi Vibez added that everything he has achieved so far is by himself, without a record label.

Source: Legit.ng