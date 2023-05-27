As many Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate this year's Children's Day, singer Portable and his household were not left out

This comes as the Zazu music star's wife took to her Instastory to pen a message to him while gushing about him

The video she shared also left many talking as some of their fans dropped different comments about their love life

At a time when many Nigerians are joining the rest of the world to celebrate this year's Children's Day by sharing cute pictures of their kids online, Street Pop singer Portable Zazu's wife Ewatomi, however, chose to honour him instead.

In a post she shared via her Instastory, Ewatomi shared a sweet video of her and Portable having a lovely time and added a caption about him being her first son.

Portable's wife calls him her first son. Credit: @portablebaeby

She wrote:

"Happy children's Day my first son because you will always be my babe forever."

See a screenshot of her post below:

Screenshot of Portable's wife post. Credit: @portablebaeby

Watch the video Portable's first shared below:

