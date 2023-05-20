Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has come so far in life and his career, and a tweet from a fan got him protesting on social media

The fan revealed that he misses the Mr Eazi of 2013, and in a reply to him, the singer rejected the tweet invoking God's name

To further buttress his earlier reply, Eazi added that the version of him the fan misses is a broke one

A fan recently made singer Mr Eazi travel down memory lane after he dropped a tweet expressing how much he misses the 2013 version of the singer.

The fan, identified as King Fiz with a sad emoji, wrote on Twitter that he longs for the Eazi everyone had in 2013.'

Mr Eazi react to tweet about his 2013 version Photo credit: @mreazi

Source: Instagram

In a short reply to him, Eazi rejected King Fiz's statement.

The singer wrote:

"God forbid."

A Twitter user who found the exchange funny disclosed that King Fiz wanted to degrade the singer who had managed to upgrade himself.

Eazi's reply read:

"Baba dey miss broke me! Abeg o!"

See the exchange below:

Netizens react to Mr Eazi's tweets

@Numzy9:

"He wants to see your throwback form "

@Itz_franking1:

"But you get vibes that year oo abeg forget money your fame was hot."

@Swaykingston_:

"On a whole different level now IDAN."

@BelaComNig:

" might be the songs back then... People were always confused why I was addicted to it."

@TheHabaneroChef:

" you go progress, people go dey wish for the old you. Say wetin happen ?"

@callmekvc:

"When Mr Eazi wasn't recognised??? Dammn I love Mr Eazi of 2023.. super wealthy G wey dey motivate & inspire men like me."

@wesside100:

"Music wise tho 2013 Mr eazi was untouchable, that long neck gave the music special effects."

