Nigerian superstar Wizkid was used as a model for American hip-hop star Offset, who tattooed the faces of his children on his legs

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Wizkid tattooed the faces of his children on his legs, which stirred reactions online

Nigerian have expressed their thoughts on Offset’s new tattoos after a Twitter user claimed that he was copying the Afrobeats icon

American rapper Offset recently trended on Nigerian social media space, considering his new set of tattoos.

Fans call out American rapper for tattooing his children on his leg days after Wizkid did the same Credit: @wizkid, @offsettyrn

A Twitter user brought Nigerians’ attention on Offset, who apparently drew his children’s faces on his legs.

The tweep wrote: "Wizkid leads, others follow; days after Popsy tattoos his children on his legs, Offset also follows in his footsteps."

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to the post accusing Offset of imitating Wizkid.

bellotoheeb185:

"He’s the GOAT ."

donbruno8:

"That’s wizzy for u if u wanna know more ask me i go tell u….. fc double click this comment."

asoribaa:

"Which means wiz copied Davido then since we all wan crase , because David did it first."

donbruno8:

"That’s wizzy for u if u wanna know more ask me i go tell u….. fc."

heis_yungbrizzy:

"Una must sha call wizkid name leave that man alone."

Source: Legit.ng