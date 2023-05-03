Popular US video director, Edgar Esteves, recently visited child stars, Ikorodu Bois, at their home in Lagos, Nigeria

Taking to social media, Edgar posted a video showing the fun time he had in Ikorodu, and it caused an online buzz

The beautiful time the director and Ikorodu Bois had got netizens in a joyful mood as they reacted to the video

American video director, Edgar Esteves, has become the latest international star to appreciate young Nigerian talents, Ikorodu Bois.

Just recently, Edgar paid a visit to Lagos, Nigeria, for the sole purpose of meeting the child stars.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the US star shared a video showing the fun time he had with the young Nigerian talented kids.

US movie director Edgar Esteves with Ikorodu Bois in Lagos. Photos: @edgaresteves, ikorodu_bois

The video showed the Ikorodu Bois teaching Edgar how to dance to Davido’s Unavailable challenge. He was also spotted eating with the family and taking a ride in their famous makeshift car.

In the caption of the heartwarming video, Edgar noted that it was a special day for him when he got to meet the Ikorodu Bois.

He wrote:

“IKORODU IN UNDER 30 SECONDS Today was a special day. Got to meet the Bois for the first time in their hometown of Ikorodu, Lagos, Nigeria.

"Thank you for letting me into your home to spend the day with ya’ll and for always reminding all of us to keep their inner child and imagination alive.”

Edgar has worked with international stars such as Alicia Keys and J Cole. In 2020, he was listed on Forbes 30 Under 30.

See the touching video of Edgar with Ikorodu Bois below:

Netizens gush over video of Ikorodu Bois with US director Edgar Esteves

tayoainafilms:

“Love to see it!”

elijahdfwu:

“It’s so crazy to me the we sometimes forget about how many different lives there are out there and how many different types of people there are. We tend to get stuck in our own reality. I love seeing diversity and inclusion! I wanna travel so bad ❤️”

pineapplemodel:

“So fun! ikorodu to the world.”

Kevin.creates:

“So much joy in 30 seconds…”

oshidipe_b:

“This is so captivating”

theoluwaloba:

“Saw this on Facebook had to rushed down here to confirm....you are so wonderful..thanks for showing massive love.”

Idris Elba on video call with Ikorodu Bois

Sometime in 2022, talented Nigerian youngsters, Ikorodu Bois, had an interaction with popular British actor, Idris Elba.

The much-loved UK star had a video call with them to show his appreciation for their craftsmanship.

The Ikorodu Bois, who are known to recreate popular videos with their own twist, did the same for Elba’s new movie at the time, Beast.

