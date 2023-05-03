Ex-BBNaija housemate, Khafi Kareem Ekpata, took to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Gedoni, on his birthday

The reality TV star was grateful to her husband for supporting her and making sacrifices for their family

The pleased mother uploaded a video on Instagram in which she praised her husband as the best parent in the world, also listing the reasons she married him

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Khafi Kareem, has celebrated Gedoni Ekpata, her husband, on his birthday.

The reality actress used Instagram to express her love for her spouse, who celebrated his birthday on May 2.

BBNaija Khafi celebrates the absolute love of her life, Gedoni, on his birthday Credit: @acupofkhafi

Source: Instagram

Khafi commended Gedoni for loving her and for all the sacrifices he had made for his family.

The BBNaija star promised to always love and adore her man and termed him her "king".

Further expressing her excitement at Gedoni being their children's father, Khafi shared a video that captured the moment their second kid said his first word, DaDa, a pet name for Daddy.

She wrote:

"And I truly am so happy I chose you to be the father of our children @malakaiandmikah. Thank you for challenging me, thank you for loving me, and even thank you for annoying me, you naughty boy.

"Today I celebrate you, I love on you, and I simply adore you. Thank you for every sacrifice you have made for our family, and thank you for the love you give us every single day.

"You truly are a man to be reckoned with, and nothing you do will ever be in vain!! You are my king, and I cherish you, my love. Today and always.

"Here’s to more sweet nothings for the rest of our lives. Happy birthday, baby."

See her post below:

Netizens react to Khaffi's post

aireyys:

"Happy Birthday papa Malakai and Mikah.❤️"

nokxxy_m:

"Aaah man so adorable happy birthday uncle G."

ephriammargaret:

"Happy birthday Gedoni and Mikah wishing you both the very best."

queenpretty216:

"I’m melting ❤️. Happy birthday to you may almighty bless you ❤️❤️."

Source: Legit.ng