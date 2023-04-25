Fans of Big Brother Titans star Kanaga Jnr went all out to celebrate him on his 24th birthday

The reality star clocked a new age on April 24, and he was showered with expensive gifts, gadgets, money, and other items

Videos on Kanaga's official fan page showed off some of the gifts and moments the reality star was presented with them

Big Brother Titans ex-housemate Kanaga Jnr turned 24 on April 24, and he was sell celebrated in the online community.

Fans of the reality star, Kanagaforce made the year memorable for the reality star, one he would never forget in his entire life.

Kanaga Jnr's fans spoil him on birthday Photo credit: @kanagajnr/@kanagaforce

Source: Instagram

In several posts on the fan page, Kanaga's mouthwatering gifts and moments of presentation got netizens gushing.

The reality star was gifted a Benz with a full tank and paperwork, a huge red ribbon was tied to it during presentation, and Kanaga could hardly hold his emotions after his blindfold was taken off.

Alongside the Benz, fans also gifted Kanaga 56 gift boxes, perfumes, Ps5, a MacBook Pro, designer shoes, clothes, and skincare products

The first part of the 24th birthday surprise by fans saw Kanaga Jnr getting 24 huge money cakes, an original cake, and 'paranran'.

Reactions to Kanaga Jnr's birthday gifts

antho.nigram:

"So una dey lie that you no watch the show ."

bae_queen_stephanie:

"Odogwu Fanbase.... E Choke #CongratulationKJ ❤️❤️"

_ross__lyn__:

"This na family gift not fan gift. Where fans won see ham. Car na beans?"

mansahbaakopa:

"The greatest founders ever#K Force well done to all of us everyone."

miss.komolafe:

"Omo!!! K force you’re the best "

doris.7299:

"Omo..e choke oooooooooooooo....Kforce una too much... this is so so so emotional..l am crying at this point....I can't hold it."

natasha.mumba.5059:

"Am so happy for my baby KJ fan base is the best we don't just talk but we act."

lemubrenda:

"World Kanaga Jnr day indeed. God bless Kforce."

