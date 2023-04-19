Ace producer Don Jazzy has responded to male admirer who made an unexpected request online

Don Jazzy, in a video, turned down the request of the male admirer, who asked the Mavin label boss to marry him

The exchange between the producer and the male admirer has triggered reactions from netizens on social media

Veteran music executive and owner of Mavin label Don Jazzy is trending online over his response to a male admirer who asked for his hands in marriage.

In a short clip, Don Jazzy turned down the male admirer's request as he declared he is only interested in women.

Watch the clip of Don Jazzy turning down the request of the male admirer below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the comments online, see them below:

princewilson_:

"The audacity of some boys Abi na men‍♂️."

__sweet_annie:

"It’s Rihanna or nothing for Don jazzy!."

damilola_a_:

"Social media is filled with crazy people because whaatttt???."

chukzwrld:

"Oga Don no mind those Bobrisky descendants ."

ksolo_hitz:

"Don jazzy voice no need filter ."

hrh_kingdiamond:

"See nothing sweet for this life like toto. Money no even sweet without toto but toto without money still Dey sweet ."

abukar_tss:

"Are guys sure that not bobrisky handwriting?"

sharkaz_sharkaz:

"Naso e dey take start o.. u supposed wipe am cord."

creamy.dency:

"A very simple man Just try this question with Jim Iyke or Frank Edoho."

evacomedytv_:

"Is the guts of some agaygay men for me before you approach your fellow man make sure he is also agaygay."

kike.hlomo_:

"wahala wahala in portable’s voice."

ugoforeign:

"But why are you blushing?."

untouchable_dannygram:

"Was there a need to reply things like that there’s something obviously bothering his conscience @donjazzy."

cynthia_obi77:

"Don jazzy no wan join MAN UNITED ."

Don Jazzy speaks after giving out one million

Don Jazzy made headlines after he gave out money gifts to netizens online.

Don Jazzy, who gave a netizen N1m, among others, revealed his giveaways always come with a pre-announcement tweet.

The Mavin boss stressed that his recent action resulted from circumstances he didn't give full details about.

