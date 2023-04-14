Singer Tiwa Savage has issued a statement on social media amid trending rumours that she was a target for kidnappers

According to the singer, there was indeed a major security breach at her Lagos residence but some suspects have been picked up for questioning

The singer expressed her sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who expressed concern over her wellbeing

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has taken to social media with a post seeking to clarify the air regarding recent rumours about her kidnap.

In a statement signed by her management, the Stamina hitmaker confirmed that there was indeed a major security breach at her Lagos residence on Thursday, April 13.

The singer, however, stated that suspects have been picked up for questioning at the Alagbo Police Station, Ikoyi.

Ms Savage and her family are well, the statement read in part.

Tiwa Savage also used the opportunity to thank fans, colleagues among others who tried to check on her well-being.

Tiwa Savage's fans react

juliebarbie_ said:

"Thank God for safety."

richmondtram said:

"Thank God for safety. God is with you."

temmyloyah said:

"Thank God, God’s protection will not seize over h and ur family."

sky_bahby said:

"Thank God you and your family are safe."

officialbadie2 said:

"Thank God o ❤️Biko I cover you with the Blood of Jesus You Are. Covered."

bola_bugatti_ said:

"They wan go rob her they want that her ice necklace . Imagine the mindset of some men just cos they think she is a single woman so they can just go rob her anyhow. Chai. Jail straight."

