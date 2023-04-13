Rose May Alaba has been able to effortlessly combine music with fashion in Vienna, Austria where she is based

The younger sister to Nigerian born Austria footballer, David Alaba, shared that her brand of music combines Afrobeats with pop and R&B

Rose May who has performed at top events abroad also attended several fashion events

Rose May Alaba, a multitalented singer, songwriter, and fashion enthusiast from Vienna, Austria, has been turning heads in the music industry since she first entered the scene, thanks to her unique blend of Afro beats, RnB, and pop, which has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

In a recent interview with Legit.ng, Rose May opened up about her creative process and what fans can expect from her upcoming release.

Regarding her music-making process, Rose May takes a deliberate approach, preferring to spend time in the studio and vibe with her producer. She first creates vocal top lines and then writes the lyrics, focusing on the vibes to help her create some of her most successful tracks.

Rose May Alaba Shares Her Creative Process, Her Foray Into Afrobeat

As for what fans can expect from her brand musically in 2023, Rose May revealed that Afro beats would remain the core of her sound, but there will also be a fusion of RnB and pop. This will reflect the diverse musical influences she grew up with, promising an exciting mix to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Rose May says her music has always been infused with passion, energy, and soul, making it a must-listen for anyone who loves great music.

Rose Mary Alaba's performances at high-profile events

Since starting her music career, the younger sister of foreign-based Nigerian footballer, David Alaba, Rose May, has performed at numerous high-profile events, including a stadium performance for the Special Olympics and the Lolla Palooza Festival in Berlin. She shares that she draws on these experiences to bring an electrifying energy to her performances, which she is eager to share with her fans in Nigeria.

Rose May Alaba, the fashionista

In addition to her music, Rose is also heavily involved in the fashion industry, with several projects in the works, including a collaboration with a European online shop. Her fashion sense reflects her music: she loves to mix and match styles and is known for her creative and bold outfits.

While Rose May remains tight-lipped about the title of her upcoming single, she promises it will be worth the wait. Fans eagerly anticipate what the rising star has in store for them, and one thing is certain: she always delivers an unforgettable experience.

