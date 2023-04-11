Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has reacted on social media to the ongoing drama between him and AY Makun

Taking to his official Instagram page, the comic actor and businessman shared a funny video that raised comments from fans

Some netizens applauded Basketmouth for milking the controversy, while others shared their thoughts on his issue with AY

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has reacted to the ongoing drama between him and his junior colleague, AY Makun.

Recall that the supposed beef between the two humour merchants again became a trending topic after Basketmouth spoke about it when he was a guest on Nedu’s controversial podcast, The Honest Bunch.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Basketmouth seemed unfazed by all of the comments about the drama and proceeded to post a funny video.

Basketmouth shares funny video amid beef with AY Makun. Photos: @basketmouth, @aycomedian

In the clip, the humour merchant was seen being served while he was onboard a plane, but he snuck out a pack of chin chin instead to munch on.

Not stopping there, Basketmouth accompanied the funny video with a hilarious caption where he referenced AY’s statement of him describing himself as a beast.

He wrote:

“Beast wey dey chop Chinchin…that wan na Beast?”

See the video below:

Fans laugh hard as Basketmouth shares funny video amid drama with AY Makun

A number of people were amused by Basketmouth’s post, while others noted that he was making the most out of the controversy. Read some of their comments below:

comedyskitawards:

“Beast in the mud.”

freezinpaul:

“Milk the controversy.”

Troy_bape:

“Pr no go kill my guy.”

Jbeautyfull:

“Beast from the East.”

ukhureborkelvin:

“It's the soundtrack for me.”

def_sandra:

“Business man.”

Charlzy_rexton:

“Yu called yourself Basket-mouth, but your mouth non dey leak.”

mark_dbigdeal:

“Drama grandpa.”

obi____13:

“The Beast from East.”

kingniixk:

“Announce more venues.”

AY shades Basketmouth at his show, crowd remains silent

Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, made headlines over his beef with Basketmouth after he shaded his senior colleague at his show.

In a video making the rounds on social media, AY was seen on stage at his AY Live show when he performed his set.

The comedian replicated singer Portable’s popular Zazu Zeh track by adding a line about Basketmouth.

