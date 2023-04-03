Singer Peter Okoye of the Psquare brothers has taken to social media with a mind-boggling question for fellow Nigerians

The entertainer asked if his fellow countrymen feel safe about the confidentiality of their private telephone calls

Okoye’s post comes amid trending reports of an alleged leaked telephone conversation involving 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye aka Mr P of the Psquare brothers recently took to social media with a post directed at fellow citizens.

The hitmaker in his simple tweet asked fellow Nigerians if they feel safe about the confidentiality of their private telephone calls.

Singer Mr P queries Nigerians over phone calls. Photo: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

“Dear Nigerians, How safe is your private telephone conversations?#JustSaying,” his tweet read.

See below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react to Mr P’s post

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"E reach to ask! That Yes Daddy audio shock me! Who leaked it?"

monmartt_kids said:

"I dont think anything telecommunications is private anywhere. When the government want to catch you every things will be out. You will be shocked."

sauceprince1 said:

"This is a valid question o, many won’t understand, but few will know this is a valid question."

__kabongo7_ said:

"Na fear de catch am now all the calls wey dem make during election period don de come out side , all una yansh go open."

mseroticaa said:

"This is a very serious question. If this was a normal and sane country, the telecommunication companies in question should come under scrutiny because the customer's right to privacy has been breached and this cannot be ignored."

adoniskellz said:

"Don’t ask questions like this to start something bad. If you have proof or know something just say it. This dude is trying to start an uprising."

Peter Obi finally addresses leaked phone conversation drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that that the ObiDatti Media office described the alleged leaked telephone conversation between Peter Obi and Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church as APC propaganda.

The organisation said the Labour party and Peter Obi cannot be deterred from reclaiming their lost mandate.

According to the organisation, the APC has tried several tricks to malign the person of Peter Obi and the Labour Party since the off-shoot of the election campaigns.

Source: Legit.ng