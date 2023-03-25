Singer Wizkid has been showing off more often than usual over the past few weeks and fans are here for it all

Just recently, a video showing the moment the singer strutted across his luxury garage caught the attention of netizens

Wizkid’s Bentley, Rolls Royce Cullinan among other high-end automobiles were spotted that people had different things to say

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has been on a mission to beef up his luxury car collection over the past few months and he has done a great job.

Yet another video of the singer stylishly showing off his high-end automobiles surfaced on social media to the delight of his fans and supporters.

Wizkid flaunts his rides. Photo: @wizkidayo/@notjustok

Source: Instagram

From indications, the Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner was heading out when one of his team members filmed him making his way to his ride.

Wizkid’s Bentley and a Range Rover among expensive rides were spotted parked in the garage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

pe_rry_10 said:

"Davido got all."

uchenna__gm said:

"Davido they motivated wizkid to do more while wizkid they motivate Davido to do more, without this competition one of them for don go rest for this mustic of a thing."

mimichoko_ said:

"Shay dem say this small thing no de show off? Everywhere for insta na him and his cars. Once you got it, you must flaunt it. You can’t hide it, never."

s_h_e_g_m_i_c_ks said:

"Surulere boy be doing like Atlanta born billionaire .. all I see is grace."

andreas_friedricho said:

"Some people post Audio maybach after dem sold out their 02 with the caption who vex me ,the maybach we nor see am till today."

Wizkid splashes over N600 million on new luxury ride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that international music star, Wizkid, acquired yet another luxury ride worth millions of naira.

Videos of the 2022 Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge have surfaced on social media, sparking reactions.

Meanwhile, the singer recently created an Instagram page for his youngest child, which fans have since followed.

Source: Legit.ng