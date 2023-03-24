Shatta Wale has opened up about rumours concerning Medikal and Fella Makafui's marriage for the first time

He said that Medikal is old enough to make his own decisions and that he does not tell Medikal what to do

The rapper added that even if Medikal and Fella Makafui end up going their separate ways, Ghanaians would still refer to him as the reason behind it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has reacted to the divorce rumours about Medikal and Fella Makafui's marriage.

The celebrity couple has sparked divorce rumours after some reactions from both parties on social media made Ghanaians assume they were having problems in their marriage.

Shatta Wale said he does not influence Medikal's decisions, yet Ghanaians believe he does Photo source: @amgmedikal @shattawalenima

Source: UGC

In an article sighted by Legit.ng on 3News, Shatta Wale told Prince Tsegah on Hitz Fm's U Say Wetin show that he does not influence the decisions made by Medikal. Shatta said that his demeanour makes people have the wrong thoughts about him, but they are not true.

Shatta added that even though he never wished for Medikal and Fella Makafui to end their marriage, he knows that Ghanaians would blame him for their split should anything of that sort happen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He added that he had no idea about the fallout between Shatta Wale and his former manager, Flow Delly.

Rather, he knew that their relationship was normal and had no issues until they went their separate ways.

“I will say Medikal and Flow are brothers, and they are all doing good, but I cannot pinpoint where all this matter is coming from,” he pointed out.

Medikal reposts a beautiful photo with his wife, Fella Makafui, on Instagram

Medikal hails Shatta Wale, says he paid his daughter's school fees for a year

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, confirmed that Shatta Wale paid the school fees of his daughter, Island, for a year.

The pair were interviewed by Kumasi-based radio station, Luv FM. Shatta Wale mentioned that he was a kind-hearted and responsible person, but he does not get the chance to do similar acts of kindness for his son, Majesty.

He blamed the mother of his child, Michy, for the strained relationship between him and his son. He noted that he rarely gets to see Majesty and jokingly said he has been childless and without a family for a while.

Source: YEN.com.gh