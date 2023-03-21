Just like every other person, Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gets a break from work and gets to listen to songs

In a viral video online, the governor revealed that during his free time, he likes to listen to Spyro's hit single Who's Your Guy

According to Sanwo-Olu, he is following up with his people, and he expressed how he feels about the song

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state is a fan of fast-rising star Spyro's trending hit single, Who's Your Guy.

The politician revealed this in a clip shared by his senior special assistant on new media, Jubril Gawat, on Twitter.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expresses love for Spyro's song Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu/@spyro_official

Source: Instagram

The governor, who was at his desk working, replied to the voice behind the camera that Who's Your Guy is the song he likes to listen to in his free time.

He went on to say that he is following up with his people and their trends, adding that he loves the song.

The caption of the video read:

"On a Lighter Note …. Mr Governor, What do you listen to at your free time?"

Watch the video below:

The governor's video was reposted on Instagram.

Reactions to Governor Sanwo-Olu's revelation

@MacnunGiwa:

"Sanwo olu is our guy."

@sirdav1:

"This man is not likable at all."

chioma4eva:

"It's always good to appear relaxed trendy, and in tune with the contemporary...like him or dislike him, Uncle Sanwo olu has a calm likable personality and he never shy away from the moment whether he is getting it right or not."

@TheDangerM0use:

"Na this Sanwo we won dey see. Mix with the people, sort out areas that support you, kick out the entitled excess fat in your party. Or else, he will be the Last APC Gov in Lagos in a while."

doush_grey:

"Una governor Dey do TikTok for office what’s that ring light."

softemajr:

"I too love this man Sanwo olu ,he supports Entertainment ,the other lp candidate ,his focus na to end agbero that's all."

Actor Lege finally meets Sanwo-Olu

Controversial Nollywood actor Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege, finally achieved one of his dreams after the general elections.

The actor fought everyone who did not support the All Progressives Congress (APC), and after the governorship election on March 18, he met Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In the video shared on his page, Lege stood beside the governor and shook his hand as they posed for a photo.

